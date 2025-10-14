Everyone has to play their role for the betterment of Pakistan: Kiran Dar, Too many taxes are being levied in the country: Ali Bukhari

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, The situation in the country is not good, the country is being destroyed economically, the country suffered a lot due to the protests, Maryam Nawaz is doing a lot of work in Punjab, the government has done very well in foreign affairs, Pakistan’s internal situation needs to be improved, Pakistan has given a befitting reply to Afghanistan, Sohail Afridi got majority of votes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is always mentioning Trump’s name, Maryam Nawaz is working hard, Nawaz Sharif should have made a very strong statement against Modi, Pakistan has good relations with foreign countries, Pakistan’s economic situation is deteriorating, we have to focus on internal matters, corruption is increasing day by day, a poor man has no business, business people are leaving the country, elections have not been held properly in the country since 1970.

MNA Muslim League-N Kiran Dar says, if PTI doesn’t see any work in Punjab, then it should change its glasses, a lot of work is being done in Punjab, people in Punjab are getting relief, will not give a free hand to any group, Pakistan is already at war, people of Gaza are distributing sweets, this group remembered Gaza after two years, everyone has the right to protest, if they come in groups, the law will take its course, we have always talked about dialogues, the writ of the state is valid and will remain, they have done nothing in two years, vehicles were burned in the protest, police personnel were tortured, we didn’t close people’s businesses, this group did, when negotiations are held, groups are not challenged, it is not possible to eat sticks and have negotiations, we showed off by attacking, we didn’t ask anyone, India suffered a historic defeat in the war of rights, we also made in-house changes in 2022, founder was constitutionally removed from government, every party has the right to nominate its own officials, the founder has turned people towards burning and siege, Ali Amin Gandapur lost in a domestic fight, Ali Amin Gandapur was removed because he was not obeying the founder’s orders, Sohail Afridi will take oath of office tomorrow, Trump is praising Pakistan, we didn’t go to Trump, Trump is talking about Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, we raised the people of Afghanistan for forty years, today they are showing their eyes, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan, no one asked, founder sent Abhinandan to India within 24 hours, the founder did not consult Parliament at that time, PTI was praying for Modi to become Prime Minister again, there is no doubt that Pakistan is going through difficult times, the stock exchange is setting records every day, the country’s economic indicators are improving, the country has been put on the path of development, floods have hit the entire Punjab, Punjab government stands with the victims, we will only die by eliminating corruption from the country, opposition should come and talk to us, everyone has to play their role for the betterment of Pakistan.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bukhari says, people are facing difficulties due to protests, too many taxes are being levied in the country, business people are leaving the country, the government has failed in every field, Pakistan is running on electricity bills, the government has no policy, PTI has a far-sighted vision, people were martyred in Model Town, we want the supremacy of the constitution to be established in the country, the government is overloading itself with taxes, these people came to Faizabad during our government, you can’t stop anyone from protesting, the current government is on Form 47, Ali Amin Gandapur is still a party worker, floods hit Punjab, Prime Minister not seen, they have a majority in Punjab, they should remove Maryam Nawaz and make Hamza Shahbaz, we have no objection, PTI is not a party of elders, Ali Amin Gandapur and Sohail Afridi are party workers, both have made great sacrifices for the party, the founder removed all ministers from their posts during his tenure and brought in new ones, Maryam Nawaz said she would break her finger, PTI gave a befitting reply to India during its tenure, we shot down Indian planes during our time, Indian pilot arrested, Nawaz Sharif has not made a single statement against India, these two parties keep changing, three generations have come, how much more time do they need?

He added, PTI gave health cards to people, the country’s economy has been destroyed, they cannot export sugar, NDMA has said that the next flood will be even worse, Punjab government did nothing except break the dam, we did not give NOC to any society.