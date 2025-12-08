We have to bring everyone together and move forward: Tahir Iqbal, We have to play our role to strengthen institutions: Ijaz Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, congratulations to the entire nation, becoming Chief of Defense is a big deal, Field Marshal was also given a guard of honor, Donald Trump also said about Field Marshal that he is my friend, the country is progressing due to the efforts of Field Marshal, Pakistan’s economic situation is not good, corruption is on the rise in the country, business is not coming to the country, differences are everywhere, but we also have to think about solutions to problems, It is absolutely right for a Field Marshal to get the position, people will use Afghanistan against Pakistan, Pak-Afghan relations have not improved yet, we should leave political fights and focus on the country, there is no business in the country.

Member of National Assembly PML-N Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal said wars have changed a lot now, having a Chief of Defense is essential, we have to bring everyone together and move forward, all of them have come under one command, now decisions will be made soon, Pakistan Army inflicted the worst defeat on India, India is a country ten times bigger than us, but it had to eat from its mouth, we were welcomed after the Indo-Pak war, after the Indo-Pak war, our voices are now being heard, those who propagate against Pakistan will have to pay dearly, propaganda people should listen, Pakistan is on the path of development, Field Marshal will not allow anyone to commit corruption, Field Marshal will take the country forward, we all have to play our role to eradicate corruption, those who commit corruption should be punished, If they are punished, corruption will be eradicated, the IMF also wants to protect the money it is giving, Pakistan is moving in the right direction, external hostility does not want Pakistan to develop economically, that is no longer the case in PTI processions, PTI has sunk the country’s fleet, Sohail Afridi should think about the development of the province instead of coming to Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is our arm, they talk about attacking Islamabad, no one can impose Governor’s rule like this, the talk about it is baseless, PTI has no narrative at all, PPP is a very big party and has its own thinking, minor issues keep happening between PML-N and PPP, PML-N and PPP are allied parties and will work together, Pakistan gave India a defeat that will be remembered for centuries, Pakistan’s army is the best army in the world, Sikh pilgrims are raising slogans in favor of Pakistan, India is not digesting Pakistan’s progress, weapons worth billions are still lying in Afghanistan, Afghanistan is using all these weapons, these weapons are being used against Pakistan, Afghanistan has formed an alliance with India, India is oppressing Muslims in its own country, Afghanistan is carrying out terrorism in Pakistan, we raised our Afghan brothers for forty years, Afghanistan, listen, we are not going to lose to it, Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said It is a great pleasure to be appointed as a Field Marshal, now the war situation has changed, we have to play our role to strengthen institutions, let’s all think about the development of the country together, the state is for everyone, the opposition and the government do not get along in our country, the opposition should think about the betterment of the country, Pakistan’s economic challenges are many, we should forget our differences and think ahead, If we are economically strong, no one will look at us with a malicious eye, If there is Pakistan, we are all of us, so think about the country, America deliberately abandoned weapons, Taliban and TTP are two sides of the same coin, Taliban want to bring their own version of Islam, the people of Afghanistan have forgotten kindness.