ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh participated in the programme”Sachi Baat.” He stated, we have managed our economy in the hands of a few servants, imported people continued to be entrusted with the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance, People’s representatives are aware of people’s situation, there was a time when Pakistanis taught China how to do business. Where are we standing today, and where have they reached? We also have to take a loan to pay off the debts; the local economy is not being allowed to grow.

China invests in infrastructure and education. Interest-free loans were made available to people of choice during the previous administration; institutions that are losing money should be privatized. Foreign investors do not invest in Pakistan. We could not restore our confidence in outside investors, People run away from taxes in the country. We did not buy when gas and oil were cheap. We bureaucrats here do not have the power to decide. We have to work hard day and night to improve our conditions.

Negotiations with the IMF will take time. At present, the government is suffering from many problems, including the growth of our neighbouring countries will be better than the world’s in the next two years; we have to take steps to improve growth.

Economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the programme”Sachi Baat.” He stated, As things are, the country is heading towards chaos, No one cares about the country, loans cannot work, If there are correct decisions in the relevant institutions, the country will develop, When politicians come to power, they become victims of personal problems.

Miftah Ismail made the biggest budget in the history of Pakistan, Everyone says that we should end our quarrels, the destruction of the dollar was done by the current government with its own hands; implementation will have to be done after the IMF talks.

Meanwhile, economist Mirza Akhtar Baig participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” “We are going in the wrong direction in terms of the economy; we have the resources, we just aren’t using them,”he said. The world’s most expensive fuel is being used for power generation; billions of rupees are being wasted in institutions due to wrong priorities; to compete with China and Korea, the right direction must be taken.

The state of the economy is so bad that everyone is piling rubble on top of each other. At this time; there is a need for decisions that will improve the country. The IMF does not see political stability in the country and is also worried due to the lack of political stability. If there is talk of default even after 75 years, it is our failure. In so many years; we have done a lot of injustice to the country.