LAHORE: The Lahore Master Plan 2050 was approved on Monday by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. A one-window operation for overseas Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) housing complexes was also approved by CM Punjab, who was presiding over the meeting in Lahore.

He claimed that it is a significant step for the comfort of Pakistanis living abroad, and that they will be able to purchase plots from LDA in just one day.

At Azadi Chowk, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave the order to begin building an overhead bridge for motorcycles.The CM approved building the flyover and underpass to eliminate signals at Akbar Chowk.