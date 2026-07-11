Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that ending the war should be a priority for countries around the world, but everyone should understand that the conflict with the United States will never end with Iran surrendering.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, during a meeting with the speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that we have never stopped preparing to defend our country. He warned that if the United States withdraws from the agreement, Iran is fully prepared for any kind of defense.

He said that Iran has no trust in the US, and during the negotiations, he had clearly told the US Vice President that we do not trust the US at all.

It should be noted that last month, a 14-point memorandum of understanding was reached between Iran and the US, which included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing of some financial sanctions on Iran, technical negotiations on the nuclear program, and both countries agreed to maintain a ceasefire on all fronts. Arabs& Middle Easterners

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has said that the US has expressed its willingness to continue negotiations with Iran, however, he once again clarified that the ceasefire with Iran has now ended.

According to Trump, Iran had requested the US to continue negotiations, which Washington accepted, but the ceasefire will not be restored.