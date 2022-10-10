By Staff Reporter

KARACHI: Hollywood’s favorite coffee shop, The Coffee Bean & Teal Leaf, has now found its new home in Karachi. The grand opening took place on Friday, Oct 7, through an invite-only event.

This marks the launch of their 12th store in Pakistan, and the very first branch in Karachi. The Coffee Bean & Teal Leaf already has 4 branches in Islamabad, 5 in Lahore, 1 in Sialkot, and 1 in Gujranwala.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was first brought to Pakistan in Dec 2017 by Entrepreneurs Adnan Azam, Usman Yousuf and Usman Azam. The first store was opened at Mount View Plaza, sector F-6 of Islamabad.

“Due in part to the pandemic, we know we took some time to reach Karachi, but we’re finally here and this is just the beginning of our journey in this city of lights,” said Adnan Azam at the launch event.

“We recognize Karachi’s undying love for coffee, and we want to give Karachites a space where they can rejuvenate while sipping on their favorite brews” he added.

Also sharing his thoughts on the event, Usman Yousuf said, “This branch marks the beginning of The Coffee Bean & Teal Leaf in Karachi. We couldn’t be more excited to launch it here and make a great addition to Karachiites’ list of favorite coffee spots.”

“We’re sure that the city will show The Coffee Bean & Teal Leaf love. We invite the coffee lovers of Karachi to come and try it and not hesitate to recommend us to their friends and family,” he added.

“The residents of Clifton and PECHS should stay tuned for some great news in the next few weeks. Karachi has so much potential and we have just gotten started” added Usman Azam.

Born and brewed in Southern California since 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is heralded as the oldest and largest privately-held specialty coffee and tea retailer in the world, with over 1200 stores across 31 countries today.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is focused on sourcing and simmering the best 1% of Arabica beans, and serving more than 20 handpicked entire leaf teas, all from little ranches and private bequests in East Africa, Latin America and the Pacific.

The brand is particularly loved in Hollywood, frequented by Johnny Carson, David Beckham, Madonna, the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Eddie Murphy and the list goes on.

The Coffee Bean is truly international. The espresso and teas are picked from over the world, roasted in LA and ground in best-in-class Swiss hardware, pulled in an Italian “Ferrari of espresso machines” with water that originates from a world-class filtration system and served in mugs from Korea. The chocolate and cocoa originates from Belgium and Switzerland, the spreads from France, and the cheese from italy. The trainers come from Singapore & Malaysia and the Baristas are Pakistani.

