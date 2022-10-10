By Staff Reporter

KARACHI: Shan Foods, a leading name in the food industry, has once again partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization working to provide equal education to the underserved and less privileged children, to support its cause by sponsoring one of its schools located in the DehRehri area of Karachi.

As a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Shan Foods has been working relentlessly to fulfil the United Nation’s outlined sustainable development goals (SDGs). Focusing on the SDG of quality education, Shan Foods previously supported a class of 25 children studying at a TCF school to receive free education for a full year. Shan Foods will now sponsor an entire TCF school to meet the educational needs of the students, further strengthening its role in its mission to empower the impoverished segment of society.

Sharing her thoughts at the MoU signing ceremony, Maria Rashdi, Head of Corporate Communications & PR at Shan Foods, said, “Shan Foods has always been committed to working for the betterment and growth of society.” Education, being one of the main pillars of a progressive society, has been a focus area that we have been working for. We hope that by working together, we can ensure that every child in the country has access to a quality education and realise the dream of a prosperous Pakistan.”

Lauding Shan Foods’ initiative, Isfandyar Inayat, General Manager Strategic Partnerships and Community Outreach at The Citizens Foundation, said, “Quality education is an undeniable right of every citizen, and it is our goal to fulfil this right of our people for an empowered nation. TCF is sincerely grateful for ShanFoods’ contribution towards our cause and the betterment of our society.

Driven by its social mission of sustainability that encompasses conserving the environment, supporting economic growth, and improving social quality, Shan Foods has been resolutely dedicated towards making efforts to uplift the people and society in need and actively engages in initiatives that can help impart maximum positive impact in the communities it works in.