By Amna Ameer Abbasi

Civil societies have existed ever since the spirit of volunteerism found its way into human civilization. Social work has thrived in many forms in the region encompassing Pakistan throughout history. As far back as the 11th century, monasteries and madrassahs were established to spread enlightenment and religious education. The Mughal emperors, motivated by political gains and territorial expansion, established new administrative practices by setting in motion various social welfare activities. Later, after the British overtook the subcontinent by their wave of colonial rule, they created a legal framework for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). Missionaries also found various schools and convents in a bid to throw some “enlightenment” among the subjugated. Post partition and creation of Pakistan, civil societies overtook the massive responsibility of rehabilitating refugees and offered them medical aid. Various societies like Social Welfare Society based in Lahore were responsible for housing. Women played a monumental role in propagating civil societies in the newfound democracy. Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali set a new precedent by establishing the Women’s Volunteer Service for Refugee Rehabilitation and the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA).

Today, Civil society NGOs across 40 countries represent $2.2 trillion in operating expenditures. This figure is larger than the gross domestic product of all but six countries. As it is an umbrella term, civil societies are now recognized as more than merely the third sector occupied largely by nongovernment organizations. Civil societies in Pakistan comprise of many spheres and have overtaken a myriad of tasks, working on issues such as women’s rights, religious harmony and freedom, environmental concerns, provision of health services, child labor, and access to education. However, it has not been a smooth sail for civil societies in Pakistan. The United Front for Women’s Rights, the first NGO advocating women’s rights exclusively, was banned under martial law. Other civil societies protesting for social mobility and political transparency and similar sensitive but crucial issues have been targeted with extreme violence and discrimination at the hands of perpetrators who benefit from their pathetic agendas spreading discordance. The general concept about CSOs especially politically left inclined and foreign-funded ones is that they are against the ideology of our state. Similar damaging misconceptions among people disable them from working to their full potential.

Civil societies today hang between their democratic ambitions and tyrannical stakeholders. The Human Rights Watch reported that the government struggled to stifle civil society activists and journalists practicing independent journalism because they were thought to be preaching anti-state ambitions. It is indeed a task of the opposition and journalists including civil society activists to suggest reforms that could be used to the benefit of citizens and consequently the state. Being critical of the government should prompt the government to overcome its shortcomings instead of perceiving the criticism as anti-state. The bid to discourage civil societies from working to their full potential will only cause more disharmony and create distance among the state and citizens which is counterproductive, to say the least.

Civil societies have a valuable position in the hierarchy of the state. Student societies and unions are able to report any educational inadequacies and administrative deficiencies in a realistic manner because they’ve worked and suffered in the very same system they’re trying to protest against. Similarly, organizations like the Women Democratic Front comprising of all-women leadership are able to report and offer solutions for problems surrounding women, their mobility, and rights in an intuitive manner which other organizations and policies might not be able to achieve. Civil societies also create a platform for healthy political activism which removes the gap and instead becomes the bridge between the citizens and state, a center for stimulating debates and making way for resolution of the concerns discussed. They also have a level of grassroots outreach that might not be possible for the policy-centered federal government. NGOs reduce economic burdens on the government as they rely on development partners, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to fund their work. Some bigger NGOs are foreign-funded or run by trusts and charities able to reach far-flung areas hit by calamities. The nonprofit sector providing services also propagates a spirit of self-help among the citizens and is able to amass a substantial amount of locally raised funds to sponsor their causes. The Green Crescent Trust and The Citizens Foundation are examples of NGOs that are working on one of Pakistan’s biggest problems: illiteracy. Civil Societies working on the preservation of art, music, and literary traditions are essential for the propagation of a culturally advanced and emotionally fulfilled society.

Civil Societies ensure that the policies created by the government are realized to their superlative potential and where they’re not, they work to fill the gaps so their role should not only be acknowledged but also supported to the maximum extent.

There is a dire need to promote the positive role of civil society organizations and to remove misconceptions surrounding them. To achieve this, CSOs need to offer complete disclosure and transparency so there are no questions raised on their legitimacy. The laws about the registration of civil societies must be complied with for them to secure legal status. The government must ensure the security of rights societies, especially ones advocating for labor and women’s rights so that they don’t face discrimination at the hands of local administrations and extremist elements.

Civil society organizations have the skills, resources, and capacity to bring about remarkable developments and their input on policy-making as well as social issues cannot be neglected. They maintain democracy. Through positive reinforcement of the role of civil societies, we can ensure gradual but certain developments at all levels and domains of society.

Amna Ameer Abbasi is an academic researcher and youth leader with more than six years of active volunteering experience. She is currently working as a freelance writer.