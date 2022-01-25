ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, organized the 13th Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg on Monday.

The ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A. Janjua conveyed greetings to the participants for the New Year and hoped that this year would be a year of peace and prosperity for all the Pakistanis as well as the global community.

Referring to the country’s economic progress, the ambassador noted that the size and growth rate of Pakistan’s economy had increased significantly during the current fiscal year, making it the highest economic growth recorded in the last three years with 5.37% growth rate for this year. He elaborated that despite various challenges, including the pandemic, all economic indicators were positive, which was a great achievement of the government and it had won full recognition and praise from the international community.

The ambassador underscored that the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative of the government had been a resounding success as according to the latest figures, remittances under the RDA scheme had increased to 3.16 billion by the end of December 2021.

He noted that the government had taken a number of decisions to make the scheme simple, convenient and hassle-free for the Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs).

Ambassador Janjua underlined that the foreign direct investment (FDI) in different sectors of the economy rose 20% to $1.06 billion in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, owing to the government’s efforts to create an environment conducive for foreign investors.

Referring to the new wave of COVID 19, the ambassador emphasized that precaution was the greatest defence against this pandemic. He encouraged the community members to follow the guidelines issued by the host government.

The monthly interaction with the Pakistani diaspora was organized in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with the embassy’s efforts to ensure efficient and smooth service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora.

The virtual interaction was attended by diaspora members from different walks of life. The community members conveyed their complete satisfaction with the services provided by the embassy. They particularly praised the ease of access and the forthcoming attitude of the embassy to resolve the problems faced by the members of the Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg