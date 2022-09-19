General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and General Wei Fenghe, the Chinese Defense Minister, met in Beijing to talk about issues of common interest. General Bajwa is on a two-day official visit to China.

General Wei Fenghe stated at the meeting that China values its long-standing relationships with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to furthering this cooperation.

Additionally, he stated that the expansion of CPEC aims to increase advantages and prosperity for the citizens of both nations, and he referred to Pak-China military cooperation as a crucial foundation of bilateral relations.

The defense minister commended the COAS for taking particular measures to ensure that the CPEC projects in Pakistan are carried out in a safe and secure environment and for his efforts to promote regional stability.

General Wei Fenghe expressed his sorrow at the destruction brought on by continuing floods in Pakistan as a result of climate change and extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

He acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas and stated that China is eager to offer technical support for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts. The COAS thanked the defense minister for his words of solidarity and for China’s ongoing assistance to Pakistan.