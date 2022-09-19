The second national cybersecurity hackathon and practical workshop will be organized by Ignite National Technology Fund. From October to December, five major cities will host the national cyber security hackathon, while eight major cities will host hands-on workshops.

While practical workshops will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Abbottabad, cybersecurity hackathon competitions will be hosted in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. Ignite has announced cash prizes of Rs. 6 million for the winners.

Ignite estimates that the first prize will be worth Rs. 3 million, the second prize Rs. 2 million, and the third prize Rs. 1 million. Ignite claims that the National Cybersecurity competition was started to give students, hackers, and enthusiasts a chance to take part in the thrilling challenge and gain recognition, awards, and education.

Researchers and academics in the field of cybersecurity will benefit from the Cybersecurity Hackathon 2022 because they can use the network traffic and attack data produced by the competitions as case studies to model, forecast, and avoid actual security events.

Better practical knowledge and more self-assurance in information security abilities will result from it. tracking the cybersecurity workforce to identify knowledge, skill, and ability strengths and weaknesses.

In 2021, Ignite hosted its first cybersecurity hackathon, in which 1176 teams from throughout the nation took part. 475 teams were chosen out of 1176 to compete in qualification rounds in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with the final round taking place in Islamabad. The top 3 teams in each of the hackathon’s five categories received cash prizes totaling Rs. 6 million.