Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa gave a detailed reply in the form of a press release while replying to the letter written by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

According to the press release issued by the Secretary Chief Justice, the application was received on December 1, 2023, at 12:25 PM, the Supreme Court received a 74-page document of the application, the document received by the Chief Justice is the same as the application filed in the Supreme Court.

The press release said that no one’s name was mentioned in the application-like document received. According to the envelope received, the application was sent by Intar Hussain Panjotha. The document was sent by a political party represented by lawyers.

In a press release issued by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, it has been said that recently the lawyers of this party in the Supreme Court have been following important cases, military courts and elections to complete them. had already been released to the media.

It is also written in the press release, rest assured that Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is well aware of his constitutional responsibilities, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa cannot be pressured nor will he be biased. Will continue to fulfill duties and uphold the oath of office.