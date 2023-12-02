As soon as the 7-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended in Gaza, the Israeli army launched brutal attacks on Gaza, resulting in at least 109 Palestinian martyrs.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on November 24 and was extended twice, and the cease-fire expired on Friday morning without any extension.

According to the Arab media, after the 7-day cease-fire in Gaza ended, explosions and gunfire are being heard in northern Gaza.

Hamas released 8 more Israeli hostages on the seventh day of the ceasefire

The Palestinian Ministry of Interior says that Israeli planes have started airstrikes on Gaza.

The Israeli army bombarded the eastern area of Khan Yunis

According to the Palestinian media, the Israeli army bombarded the eastern area of Khan Yunis and is also bombarding the western area of Gaza, while Israeli spy planes are flying low over Gaza.

Palestinian media say that the Israeli army has targeted a house in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, while fierce clashes are going on in different areas of Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that at least 109 Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed in the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli Air Force.

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured in Israeli attacks.

Negotiations to resume ceasefire in Gaza continue: Qatar

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, it expressed regret over the failure to decide on the extension of the ceasefire in Gaza and the Israeli aggression on Gaza immediately after the ceasefire.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that talks are ongoing between the two sides to restore the ceasefire agreement, while Qatar has also made it clear that it is committed to once again working with its mediators to take steps to stop the war for humanity.

Hamas releases no more hostages: Israel

In a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, it has been said that Hamas has not released any more hostages as per the ceasefire agreement and Hamas has also fired rockets at Israel.

Israeli media say that a rocket was fired from Gaza on Friday morning, which was traced by the Israeli army, while sirens were also sounded in the area after the rocket attack.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Friday that it had resumed military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while Israel also accused the resistance group of firing into Israeli territory in violation of the agreement.

The Israeli army says that Israeli planes are targeting Hamas in Gaza.

Pakistan has demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

On the situation in Palestine, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that Pakistan is deeply disappointed at the start of repeated bombings on innocent Palestinians. Pakistan demands a permanent ceasefire.

8 more Israelis were released on the seventh day of the ceasefire

According to the foreign news agency, on the seventh day of the cease-fire, Hamas first released a 21-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman with dual French citizenship, after which they handed over 6 more Israelis, including 2 children and 4 women, to the Red Cross.

After the release of the Israeli hostages by Hamas, Israel also had to release 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 23 children and 7 women.