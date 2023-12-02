Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed an important secret about the machine gun used in the movie ‘Animal’.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor along with actress Rashmika Mandana have shown the essence of their acting in the movie ‘Animal’, the cast of the movie is busy promoting their movie these days.

At a press conference, the cast of the film was asked about the machine gun, to which designer Suresh Selvarajan responded by explaining that the machine gun used in the film was not computer-generated imagery, but a 500-kilogram machine gun. Gram’s heavy-duty machine was made from real steel and took 4 months to prepare, the machine will be seen in action scenes in the film which will have a duration of 18 minutes.

He said, “I have never seen this happen to an Indian film. It was the idea of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy.”

While talking to the media during the promotion of the film, actor Ranbir Kapoor said that when I was first shown the machine by Suresh, I was shocked to see it, it was real and made of steel.