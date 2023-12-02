The price of gold in the world market increased by 31 dollars to 2071 dollars per ounce.

There has been a huge increase in the price of gold per tola across the country by Rs 3100.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after this increase, the price of one tola of gold has now increased to Rs 2 lakh 23 thousand 600.

After an increase of Rs 3100, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased from Rs 2658 to Rs 191701.

The world price of gold in Pakistan is $2091 per ounce adding a $20 premium