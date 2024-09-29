Beirut: The body of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred in an Israeli attack, was found 24 hours later in the rubble of a destroyed building.

According to Reuters, a medical official confirmed on condition of anonymity that Hassan Nasrallah’s body was removed from the wreckage.

Despite the indiscriminate bombardment, Hassan Nasrallah’s body did not show any sign of major injuries, which suggests that he was killed by the force of the blast.

The body of Hassan Nasrullah was transferred to the hospital, but so far no statement has been made by Hezbollah regarding the finding of the body and his funeral prayer.

On the other hand, the local media has claimed that after the body of Hassan Nasrullah was found, the leaders have decided on the funeral prayer, which will be announced soon.

Yesterday, in a statement issued by Hezbollah, it was confirmed that Hassan Nasrullah was martyred, but it was not stated how and where he was martyred.

Israel, on the other hand, claimed that Hassan Nasrallah was targeted by bunkerbuster bombs in Hezbollah’s underground headquarters, which also killed his most important aide, Commander Ali Kirk. Hezbollah temporarily appointed Naeem Qasim as its interim leader.