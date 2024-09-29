Faisalabad: The match between Markhors and Panthers continues in the Champions ODI Cup final.

In the match being played in Faisalabad, the entire Markhors team won the toss and were bowled out for 122 runs in 33.4 overs.

Fakhar Zaman 46, Haseebullah Khan 27 and Bismillah Khan stood out with 16 runs, apart from them no batsman could enter into double figures.

Captain Iftikhar Ahmed 3, Kamran Ghamal 2, Zain Abbas 6, Akif Javed 8 Muhammad Imran returned to the pavilion after scoring one run. Zahid Mahmood was not out with 8 runs, Shahnawaz Dhani and Abdul Samad were out for zero.

On behalf of the Panthers, Muhammad Hasnain and Arafat Minhas took three wickets, Sajid Khan took two wickets, Shadab Khan and Ali Raza took one each.