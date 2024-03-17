A son has been born to the parents of the late famous singer of Indian Punjab, Sidhu Musewala.

Balkur Singh, the father of singer Shubdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a picture with the little guest and announce the birth of a son.

The late singer’s father captioned the picture saying, ‘God has blessed us with Sidhu Musewala’s younger brother through the prayers of millions of his fans.’

He informed that both the mother and the child are healthy, while Balkur Singh also thanked the well wishers.

According to Indian media reports, Sidhu Musewala’s mother is 58 years old and father is 60 years old.

It should be noted that at the end of February last month, the news came out on the Indian media that Sidhu Moosewala’s parents are expecting a baby soon.

A few days ago, Balkur Singh also made a tweet in which he said, “We are grateful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned for our family.”

Balkur Singh appealed in his post and wrote that ‘There are many rumors about our family, don’t believe them, whatever news the family will share with you all’.

It may be recalled that Sidhu Musewala was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Jawahar village of Mansa district on 29 May 2022.

In this incident, 30 bullets were fired at Sidhu’s car as a result of which Sidhu Musewala was killed on the spot while two people in his car were seriously injured.

Sidhu Musewala wrote and produced his own songs and was considered one of the richest Punjabi singers.

Even after his assassination in May 2022, his songs were released and became super hits.