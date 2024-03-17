The Sindh Wildlife Department has started bird census for the first time in Karachi.

In accordance with the ‘World Bird Day’ celebrated on March 20 every year, the Sindh Wildlife Department has started bird census from today. The results of this census will be announced on March 20.

Citizens who are passionate about wildlife are joining this campaign from today. Along with making videos and photos of the birds found during the campaign, their location is also being noted.

Birds play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. It is an environment and farmer friendly bird and it controls the spread of pests harmful to crops and plants.