Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the banned Joint Public Action Committee of Azad Kashmir offered me mediation and sent a delegation, Bilawal Bhutto said that I am ready to solve the problem of Azad Kashmir, I should be punished for it.

Ameer JUI Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint press conference after the meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the sit-in is ongoing on the situation in Azad Kashmir, while after my offer of mediation, the Public Action Committee sent a delegation to me and offered me mediation.

He said that Bilawal supported my mediation in the parliament while he himself is part of the government, we are also sending a message to the Prime Minister together and hope that Shehbaz Sharif will take positive steps on the situation in Azad Kashmir.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if JUI-F forms an alliance with the Azad Kashmir People’s Party in the elections, then I will be with him and support him.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has always played his role in politics, he has come to talk to Maulana about the ongoing protests in Kashmir, both our parties have a lot of experience in protests.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party said that we request the government to also support us on the Kashmir issue, elections have been announced in Kashmir, we want clean elections.

Bilawal Bhutto announced that the PPP and JUI-F will contest the elections in Kashmir, the PPP wants to form a government in Kashmir with JUI.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party said that we also request the Public Action Committee to also refrain from violating the law and the constitution.

He said that he is concerned about the things going on social media regarding Kashmir and condemns it. Every problem is solved through dialogue and similarly, political disputes can be resolved and we have to resolve the issue through political means.

Bilawal Bhutto said that there is a deadlock on the seats of refugees in Kashmir. Protests and sit-ins will not end these seats, however, the only solution is to make a constitutional amendment from the legislative house.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said that I also invited the Public Action Committee to participate in the All Parties Conference, but they did not even attend. I am ready to solve this problem. Please give me some punishment. Kashmir is our jugular vein and it has been greatly damaged.