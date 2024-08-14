The recent arrest of retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, a former Director-General of the ISI and once one of Pakistan’s most influential military figures, marks a significant development in the country’s ongoing struggle with institutional accountability. The military’s media wing announced on Monday that Lt-Gen Hameed has been detained by his own institution and is now facing a field general court-martial for violating the Army Act. The charges against him are severe, with allegations of criminal intimidation, extortion, and other abuses of power, all of which have cast a shadow over his tenure and reputation.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by a senior executive of a private housing society, who accused Lt-Gen Hameed of orchestrating the theft of tens of millions of rupees worth of gold and other valuables. According to the complainant, armed forces personnel, allegedly acting on the orders of Lt-Gen Hameed, carried out this robbery and subsequently coerced him into financing a private television channel. These accusations, which have been the subject of speculation and rumors for some time, were taken seriously by the Supreme Court, which issued a directive in November last year, ultimately leading to the retired general’s arrest.

While the news of his arrest is a welcome development, it also raises several important questions about the former spy chief’s unlawful activities, as well as the timing and circumstances surrounding his apprehension. Lt-Gen Hameed’s involvement in various real estate projects and alleged misuse of his office for personal gain have been the subject of widespread speculation for years. The case involving Top City, a real estate venture in which he has been implicated, is just one of several that have long been whispered about but never officially acknowledged or investigated—until now.

The timing of Lt-Gen Hameed’s arrest raises questions about why it took so long to hold him accountable, especially given the military’s claims of strict internal controls and robust mechanisms for ensuring accountability within its ranks. For years, rumors have swirled about the retired general’s alleged involvement in a host of other unlawful activities, ranging from political engineering to the abduction and intimidation of political leaders. He has also been accused of interfering in the state’s executive functions, conspiring to unseat the government, and using coercion and harassment to ensure the national media adhered to his institution’s agenda.

The military’s decision to arrest Lt-Gen Hameed is likely intended to signal its commitment to internal accountability. However, the move has also sparked speculation that the arrest may be politically motivated, given the general’s past involvement in controversial activities. If the armed forces genuinely aim to demonstrate their seriousness about accountability, they must ensure that the investigation into Lt-Gen Hameed’s actions is thorough and transparent, addressing not just the current charges but also the other serious allegations that have been leveled against him over the years.

It is crucial that the military dispels any notion that Lt-Gen Hameed’s arrest is a token gesture or politically driven by fully investigating all allegations against him. Doing so would not only reinforce the principle of accountability within the armed forces but also set a precedent that discourages others from engaging in similar unlawful activities. Such a move would demonstrate that no individual, regardless of their rank or past influence, is above the law.

The arrest of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, while a significant step, is only the beginning. The military must ensure that justice is served, not just in this case but across the board, to restore public confidence in the institution’s ability to self-regulate and uphold the rule of law. Only through such actions can the armed forces hope to repair the damage done to their reputation and prevent future abuses of power.