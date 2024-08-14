It is the 77th Independence Day of the country of Pakistan but our thinking is still enslaved; Senator Humayun Mohmand, Political parties can’t go ahead with bandhs, talks will have to be held; Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Many rumors are circulating in the media about the government and JUI; Aslam Ghauri

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme says strong opposition is very important for the betterment of the country. The political parties which were at odds with each other earlier have now become allies, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said a lot in our program, now joining the opposition alliance.

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Humayun Mohmand’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saayt”, said the question is whether we want to change the system we are a part of, characters and names change but the system remains the same, the country is being robbed in the name of the country, today we are paying 2.8 trillion rupees as capacity payment, it is the 77th Independence Day of the country Pakistan, but thought is still our slave, the founder of PTI was against this slavish thinking and what was his crime?, why should we not trade with neighboring countries China, Russia and Iran? ,

PPP leader Mirza Ikhtiar Baig’s talk with SK Niazi on Satchi Baat program said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had expressed confidence in the capacity of the establishment, no policy has changed, now a compromise has been made due to the situation, political parties cannot move forward with closed doors, talks will have to be held, we are part of the government but there is still uncertainty, on Independence Day, renew the pledge to start negotiations under one flag, Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem respected and raised the green flag in the world, in Paris Olympics, we took gold medal while India could not take any gold medal, in the negotiations that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is talking about, include the government alliance, not everything is good but not everything is bad either, we are not totally failed, Couldn’t stop inflation, couldn’t reduce electricity because theft is not stopping, if God wants to default, it will be due to energy sector and IPPs contracts.

Spokesperson JUIF Aslam Ghori’s talk in Sachi Baat program said there are many rumors circulating in the media about the government and JUI, eating with someone does not mean a change of attitude, the new generation is running away, so many young people are going out that it has become difficult to make passports.