It’s no secret that all social media platforms like Meta, Snapchat, or YouTube see TikTok as a threat and are setting themselves up to compete.

Now it seems that this strategy is working to the extent of the meta.

This is the reason why for the first time in many years, Instagram became the most popular app worldwide in 2023, surpassing TikTok.

According to data released by mobile apps analyst company Censor Tower, feature reels based on TikTok imitations have helped Instagram stand out against the Chinese app competition.

According to a Censor Tower report, the success of Instagram compared to TikTok is probably the result of the popularity of the Rails feature.

In 2020, Instagram made TikTok-like videos a part of its app.

The report stated that Instagram has about one and a half billion monthly users while the number of TikTok users is more than one billion and 10 million.

However, TikTok users are more active, spending an average of 95 minutes a day on the app, compared to an average of 62 minutes for Instagram users.

It should be noted that Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, has been considering TikTok as a serious threat to his company for a long time.

During an interview in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg described TikTok as a ‘very effective competitor’, admitting that his company was slow compared to it.

“That’s because I don’t understand it, I feel like this app is a shortened version of YouTube,” he said.

The founder of Facebook said that we failed to adopt the new trend of social networking which contributed to the popularity of Tik Tok.

Tik Tok is currently facing strong political opposition in the United States and a bill was recently submitted to the House of Representatives to block it.