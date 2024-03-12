Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided not to take his salary after the ministers included in the federal cabinet were handed over portfolios.

On March 11, the 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took oath and the first meeting of the federal cabinet was also held.

After receiving the ministry, Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement that Alhamdulillah, it was an honor to serve the nation as the Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics.

The Home Minister announced that I have decided not to take my salary during this period.

Mohsin Naqvi said that in this difficult time, I am determined to serve my nation in every possible way.

It should be noted that President Asif Zardari has also decided not to take his salary due to the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the announcement issued by the President’s House, the President took this decision given the economic challenges facing the country. The purpose of President Asif Zardari’s decision is to encourage prudent financial management in the country.

The statement further said that the President preferred not to take a salary, deciding not to burden the national exchequer.