In the most recent week, there was an increase in weekly inflation of 0.29 percent, bringing the annual rate of inflation to 29.44 percent.In its weekly report on inflation, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) noted that although the prices of 20 commodities stayed unchanged, the prices of 17 vital commodities climbed, 14 commodity prices declined, and 17 commodity prices remained stable.

According to the PBS, the cost of dry milk has increased by 1.18 percent, the cost of tomatoes has increased by 27.40 percent, and the cost of onions has increased by 10.22%.According to the report, there has been a decrease in the cost of potatoes by 4.87 percent, LPG by 4.49 percent, pulses and grains by 3.06 percent, lentils by 5.16 percent, cooking oil by 0.22 percent, garlic by 0.73 percent, daal moong by 0.98 percent, daal mash by 1.67 percent, mustard oil by 0.45 percent, and flour by 0.36 percent.

The costs of 20 necessities have been steady in recent weeks, it added.PBS reports that over the last week, the inflation rate for people making up to Rs. 17,732 per month, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888 per month, and Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 per month was 24.58 percent, 24.03 percent, and 28.13 percent, respectively.The inflation rate climbed by 30.54 percent for those making between Rs29,518 and Rs44,175 per month and by 35.21 percent for those making more than Rs44,176 per month.