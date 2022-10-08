On Saturday, Senator Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, claimed that false and fraudulent information about the health of PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was being circulated on social media.

Rehman claimed on the microblogging platform that the “x-ray” making the rounds on social media is not his.

Asif Ali Zardari is receiving treatment and will soon return to our midst after recovering thanks to the nation’s and PPP workers’ prayers, the minister stated.Zardari’s personal doctor reports that he is in good health.

Zardari’s personal doctor Dr. Asim Hussain had denied the claims that the PPP leader’s “health condition” was “deteriorating” in the early hours of Friday.

As his patient is doing well and would be released home in a few days, he said that all such rumours are untrue.

Dr. Asim, the director of the medical board in charge of Zardari’s care, wrote that “He is in good health and will be discharged” from the hospital in a few days.

As of Friday, Zardari was receiving treatment for an infection in one of his lungs at a private hospital in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood. After his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital on September 27.