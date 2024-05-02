Wheat prices fell further due to lack of purchase.

Farmers in various districts of Punjab and Sindh were forced to sell wheat at Rs 2,800 per maund.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government and the farmers could not settle the matter on the purchase of wheat.

According to the sources of the food department, the series of assistance will be started to the small farmers through Kisan cards after a few days, however, flour mills, seed mills and mills have turned to the market to purchase wheat.

On the other hand, Kisan Ittihad President Khalid Bath and Kisan Bachao Organization leader Javed Sultan say that protests will be held in all districts from May 2 against the government’s indifference. Left to the mercy of the market.