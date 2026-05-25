MAKKAH: Millions of Muslims from around the world have begun Hajj rituals, moving towards Mina — known as the “city of tents” — where a deeply spiritual atmosphere prevailed amid continuous recitations of “Labbaik”.

The arrival of pilgrims in Mina is expected to continue throughout the day, with all pilgrims scheduled to spend the night there on Monday.

They will then proceed to the plain of Arafat on Tuesday, corresponding to 9th Dhul Hijjah, to perform the most important rite of Hajj, the Wuquf-e-Arafat (standing at Arafat).

Meanwhile, Saudi meteorological authorities have warned of a continuing heatwave during the Hajj days, with temperatures in Makkah and surrounding areas expected to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels are forecast to remain around 40 per cent, with dusty winds expected in some areas.

Saudi authorities have advised pilgrims to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and strictly follow safety guidelines to minimise the impact of extreme weather conditions.

According to official figures, the number of pilgrims arriving from abroad has exceeded 1.5 million, with a large majority arriving via air routes.

Special arrangements have been put in place at the holy sites for pilgrims’ facilitation, including additional shaded areas, cooling fans, and expanded medical services to ensure comfort during the pilgrimage.