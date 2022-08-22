The struggling Premier League team has lost its first two games of the season, but new manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic that he can turn things around against archrival Liverpool.

Only West Ham United, who have played three and lost three, are below United in the standings right now. West Ham United is England’s most successful team, but they haven’t won a trophy in the last five years.

Despite the disgraceful start and the club’s difficulties in bringing in multiple players that Ten Hag wants to enhance his squad, the Dutchman insists he is unfazed by the scope of the task he faces.

“I was up for the challenge. I was aware that it would be challenging, but I wanted that since, throughout my career, I have always had a challenging beginning, but I have succeeded nonetheless, and I am confident that I will succeed here as well.

“Since it is a process, I know why I chose the project. I’ll continue to adhere to our strategy and ideology. I am confident in my ability to work with the athletes as well as in the others on my team, including the directors and coaches.