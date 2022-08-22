Tsuneko Sasamoto, a pioneering photographer and the first woman to work as a photojournalist in Japan, has passed away at the age of 107, according to Japanese media. She was known for her belief that drinking a glass of red wine every night was one of the secrets to good health.

Just over two weeks before her 108th birthday, on August 15, according to the news, she passed away from old age.

Sasamoto was initially interested in becoming a painter but was dissuaded from it by her father. She was born in Tokyo the year that World War One started. She started working as a photographer and joined the Photographic Association of Japan in 1940 after being inspired by a black and white movie she saw with a friend.

After turning 107, Sasamoto gave an interview to the blog Art and Design Inspiration where she discussed her longevity habits, which included eating chocolate every day and drinking a glass of red wine per night.

She advised against ever getting lazy. “It’s important to maintain an optimistic outlook on life but never give up.”You must exert yourself and remain vigilant to advance, she continued.