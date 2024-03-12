According to Indian media, the plane crashed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force has said in a statement on social media platform X that the plane was on a training flight, the pilot managed to get out of the plane safely before the plane crashed.

It should be noted that this accident has occurred at a time when Indian forces are conducting exercises called ‘Bharat Shakti’ in the Pokhran firing range in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inspected these exercises. The Indian Prime Minister also saw the demonstration of the Tejas aircraft during this time.

It should be noted that last year too, a fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training exercise in Rajasthan. According to Indian media, in July 2022, two people were killed when a fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed.