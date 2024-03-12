The recently elected chief minister of Balochistan has discussed the main problem impeding peace in Pakistan’s largest province, the Baloch insurgency, as the new political establishment works out its agenda. Sarfraz Bugti stated that a “general amnesty” was being considered as a means of persuading rebels to give up their weapons and participate in the mainstream political process in an interview that broadcast on a local television on Sunday. As he extended an olive branch, he also said that “the writ of the state” would be upheld if the separatists rejected the proposal and refused to give up the gun. When pressed, Mr. Bugti said that although there is no excuse for this patently illegal conduct, the number of missing people listed is “dicey,” failing to specifically address the issue of forced disappearances.

Although Mr. Bugti has made a good promise to stop the conflict through conversation, he needs to understand that such plans are not meaningless unless the underlying reasons of the bloodshed in Balochistan are addressed. Furthermore, previous governments have made multiple attempts to interact with the “angry” Baloch with the support of the security apparatus. Aside from news conferences when the Baloch militants said goodbye to weaponry and declared they would now work for the highest national benefit, development packages have also been revealed. However, despite all of these initiatives, violent separatist campaigns and security forces’ countermeasures have persisted, making Balochistan uneasy. Maybe this is because Balochistan’s poverty and deprivation have been addressed more with cosmetic than with substantial initiatives by the state. The state has done nothing over the years to improve the life of Balochistani citizens, despite the fact that separatism cannot be supported and that rebels have targeted both security personnel and innocent civilians. The province has significant natural wealth, but the vast majority does not benefit from it. Health and education statistics are appalling. Furthering the alienation of the people of Balochistan, who believe they have no claim to the fundamental liberties protected by the Constitution, is the practice of enforced disappearances, which involves taking people away without following the proper legal procedures. In order to achieve genuine reconciliation in Balochistan, the government needs to own up to its faults and foster a spirit of goodwill.