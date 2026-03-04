QUETTA (Dunya News) – Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Tahir Ashrafi, has stated that the law and order situation in Balochistan is satisfactory and that national security and protection remain above all else.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta alongside members of the National Paigham-e-Pakistan Committee, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully confronting Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

He added that the purpose of the National Paigham-e-Pakistan Committee is to promote equality and brotherhood within society.

Tahir Ashrafi emphasized that terrorists have no religion and that peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen.

He said the state remains committed at all times to ensuring the safety and security of its people.

Referring to his three-day visit to Quetta, he mentioned receiving briefings from authorities and holding meetings with the Chief Minister, Governor and other senior officials.

He said the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army.

He further stated that evidence related to terrorism has been shared with Afghanistan and described the ongoing conflict at the Afghanistan border as jihad.

On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Rahim said that the measures taken in Balochistan would yield positive results and that meaningful discussions were held on real issues.

He announced that a special two-day seminar would be organized after Eid to promote peace through dialogue.

Allama Hashim Mousavi also termed dialogue the best solution for establishing lasting peace.

