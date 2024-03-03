Sugar is expected to be more expensive at utility stores, Utility Stores Corporation has bought 20 thousand metric tons of sugar before Ramadan, which has been bought at a price of 17 rupees 10 paise more than the last tender.

According to sources, Utility Stores Corporation has purchased 20 thousand metric tons of sugar under the tender of 70 thousand metric tons of sugar.

Sources say that the Utility Stores Corporation had issued a tender for the purchase of sugar to ensure the availability of sugar in Ramadan.

According to sources, the stock of sugar with the Utility Stores Corporation has increased to nearly 40 thousand metric tons by adding the newly purchased sugar.

Utility Stores had earlier purchased 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar in November 2023 at Rs 124.90 per kg costing the corporation around Rs 138 per kg.

However, this time the sugar has been bought at Rs 142 per kg, which will be around Rs 155 per kg after adding expenses.

It should be noted that sugar is already more expensive than the general market at the utility stores, one kg of sugar is available at Rs 145 to 150 per kg in the general market.