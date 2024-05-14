Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that more than 1,000 members of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas are being treated in Turkish hospitals.

While holding a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Greece, Tayyip Erdoğan said that when you call Hamas a terrorist organization, we feel sad, we do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

According to foreign media, after the press conference, a representative of the Turkish government, on the condition of anonymity, explained the president’s statement and said that what President Tayyip Erdogan meant was that 1,000 Palestinian citizens from Gaza. is being treated in Turkey.

The government representative explained that the treatment the Turkish president spoke about was not just about Hamas fighters, but about ordinary citizens of Gaza.