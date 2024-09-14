KARACHI: Symptoms of monkeypox were found in a passenger coming to Karachi from Saudi Arabia.

According to the sources, the symptoms of monkeypox were found in a passenger coming to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia during the screening by the health department staff at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Passenger Shamshir Ali has been shifted to Sindh Government Infectious Disease Hospital after showing symptoms of monkey pox. The name of the passenger coming from Saudi Arabia is Shamsher and belongs to Rahim Yar Khan. A Saudi Air plane has also been disinfected after a passenger showed symptoms of monkeypox. Apart from this, health immigration counter and convenor belt have also been sprayed and disinfected.