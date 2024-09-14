Kinshasa: A Congolese military court sentenced 37 people, including 3 Americans, to death on charges of overthrowing the government. According to foreign media, the foreigners who were punished include three Americans, one Briton and one Belgian citizen. A military court judge in the capital Kinshasa ruled that the 37 people involved in the mutiny case deserved the harshest punishment, which could be the death penalty. The lawyer of the 6 convicted foreigners has said that it has to be seen whether the death penalty is enforced in the country or not. The convicted accused have been given 5 days to appeal against the verdict. The lawyer of the foreign nationals has announced to appeal against the sentence.