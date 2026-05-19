Bangladesh’s position against Pakistan in the second Test match has been strengthened.

At the end of the fourth day of the match being played in Sylhet, Pakistan had scored 316 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan is at the crease with 75 and Sajid Khan has scored 8 runs while Pakistan needs another 121 runs for a historic victory.

For Pakistan, captain Shan Masood and Salman Agha scored 71, 71, Babar Azam 47, Azan Owais 21, Abdullah Fazal and Saud Shakeel 6, 6, while Hasan Ali was out without scoring any runs.

For Bangladesh, Tejalul Islam took 4, Naheed Rana took 2 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket.

Yesterday, the Bangladesh team was all out for 390 runs in its second innings and gave Pakistan a huge target of 437 runs to win.

It should be remembered that Pakistan won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first.

Bangladesh scored 278 runs in its first innings, in response to which the Pakistan team could score 232 runs in its first innings.