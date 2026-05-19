Technology company Google has started rolling out its new, redesigned and somewhat unique looking app icons to all users. These new icons were first revealed last month and have been the subject of much discussion on social media ever since.

Google has broken with its old tradition in the new design. Now every app icon does not necessarily use the four famous Google colors. Many of the new icons have fewer colors, more gradients and a more vibrant and vibrant style than before.

User opinions seem to be divided on these new icons. Some people did not like the change, while many users are happy that Google is now moving away from the old design and adopting a modern style.

Google is in the process of updating and its full rollout may take some time.