The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad, achieved a historic milestone by securing the “Overall Best Directorate” trophies across all major categories in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Inter-Directorate and Inter-Collegiate Sports Tournaments for the 2025-26 academic session.

To celebrate the remarkable achievement, a grand ceremony was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4, attended by the Federal Minister for Education as the chief guest along with the Chairman of FBISE and other senior education officials.

According to details, FDE dominated the Boys Inter-Directorate competitions with 16 points, excelling particularly in Cricket and Football. In the Boys Inter-Collegiate tournaments, FDE once again secured the “Overall Best Directorate” title with 11 points after outstanding performances in both sports.

The Girls teams also displayed exceptional talent throughout the tournaments. FDE won the Girls Inter-Directorate championship with 11 points, while Team C emerged victorious in Hockey. In the Girls Inter-Collegiate competitions, FDE comfortably claimed the overall title with 17 points through impressive performances in Cricket and Hockey.

During his visit, the Federal Minister for Education took keen interest in the students’ sporting activities and visited various playing areas where students demonstrated their skills in Volleyball, Football and Table Tennis. In a cheerful moment during the ceremony, a student invited the Minister to play Table Tennis, which he gladly accepted, receiving loud applause from students and faculty members.

The ceremony formally began with a welcome address by the Director General FDE, who appreciated the dedication of physical education instructors and the hard work of participating students.

Later, the Federal Minister and Chairman FBISE distributed trophies among the winning athletes. Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasized the importance of sports in character-building and personality development, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving sports facilities in public educational institutions.

The event concluded in an enthusiastic atmosphere, with students celebrating their achievements and bringing pride to the Federal Directorate of Education.