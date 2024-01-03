In the last match of the series of Test matches between Pakistan and Australia, Pakistan is batting against Australia and Pakistan has scored 250 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Both batsman Abdullah Shafiq, who came to open the innings for Pakistan, and Saeem Ayub, who made his debut in international Test cricket, returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs.

After playing two balls, Abdullah Shafiq was caught out by Smith for no runs off Starc’s ball, while after playing only two balls, Saeem Ayyub also returned to the pavilion after taking a catch in the hands of the wicketkeeper on Hazlewood’s ball.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam were dismissed for 35 runs and 26 runs while Pakistan suffered their fifth loss in the form of Saud Shakeel who was the guest of 5 runs. But on a total of 190, Rizwan got out after playing an innings of 88 runs.

The team announced for the Sydney Test, Imam and Shaheen are not part of the team, Saeem Ayub will make his debut

Sajid Khan was dismissed for 15 runs while Salman Ali Agha completed the sixth half-century of his Test career and he was caught off Mitchell Starc for 53 runs while Hasan Ali was dismissed for no runs.

Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI, while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has not been included in the team to rest, as a replacement for both of them, young players Saeem Ayub and Sajid Khan have got a place.

Captain Shaun Masood, Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal have been included in the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

It should be noted that in the series of three Test matches between Pakistan and Australia, the host team has a decisive advantage of two zero.