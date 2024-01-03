Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as ‘King Khan’ in Bollywood, has achieved a unique honor.

According to Indian media, 2023 has been the most successful year for Shah Rukh Khan in which he has done three blockbuster films one after the other since the beginning of the year.

According to media reports, King Khan not only won the hearts of people with the movie ‘Pathan’ in January but also did good business after the movie ‘Jawan’ was also liked by his fans.

Death threats to Shah Rukh Khan after the success of the movie Pathan and Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Joan’ started making records even before its release

Shah Rukh Khan’s year 2023 ended with the director Rajkumar Hirani’s movie ‘Dinky’ which made a huge splash on the big screen and these three movies together made 2500 crores in a year.

According to media reports, trade analyst Ramesh Bala says that Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has become the first Indian actor to earn 2500 crores in a year.