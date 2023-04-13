ISLAMABAD: Sweden has cited the security situation as the justification for temporarily closing its embassy in Islamabad.

A notice on the building states that due to the city’s security situation, the Swedish Embassy in Islamabad is not currently welcoming visitors. The Migration Section is unable to respond to any enquiries at this time. Additionally, we are unable to deliver any documents to Gerry, your home address, or any of our consulates. Although this will be inconvenient, the safety of our personnel and candidates is our primary priority.

The message went on to say that any inquiries on the reopening cannot be handled at this time.

Many Pakistani students are applying to Swedish universities this year, and we’ve been asked about their status, the Pakistani embassy in Sweden tweeted in response to the news. We expect them to apply for a visa shortly. Students connect the two countries, and education has been the foundation of our long-standing partnership.

— Pakistan Embassy Sweden (@PakinSweden) April 11, 2023

The Danish-Swedish far-right extremist who is known for spreading anti-Muslim hatred burned a copy of the holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21 while being protected by Swedish police, but the Swedish embassy has not yet disclosed the nature of the threat.

Muslims all across the world have denounced the occurrence, and numerous non-Muslim leaders have joined them in doing so.