DUBAI: On the occasion of the birthday celebrations for Anant Ambani, the younger son of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam unleashed the power of their vocals and performed brilliantly.

The younger son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday in Dubai with Radhika Merchant, his fiancée, and other close family and friends.

Showbiz figures from Pakistan and India joined the celebrations for Anant Ambani’s birthday.

On social media, performances by Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Anant Ambani’s birthday are also trending. At the occasion, both Pakistani artists sang their iconic songs, to the delight of the audience.