As a result of the startling increase in pneumonia cases, there has been a boom in headlines about prevention and treatment, but little information on the conditions. The frightening respiratory disease has taken a terrible turn: according to an article published yesterday, 13 additional kids have died from the virus, and 622 instances have been documented in Punjab in just one day. Approximately 50% of sick children’s samples tested positive for viral pneumonia last month, and over 18,000 patients in eastern Punjab were registered. About 400 people have died in the province since January 1, which is shocking proof of the Punjab caretaker government’s and the health authorities’ incompetence. which favoured cosmetic tactics over complete, vaccination-driven programmes, such as longer school breaks, shortened courses, and face masks. The fact that pneumonia persists at Lahore’s government teaching establishments despite the caretaker setup’s investments of Rs90 billion for emergency and other measures is even more concerning. Aware of the pneumonia deaths and the scarcity of medications for the underprivileged, the Young Doctors Association of Punjab has also raised awareness of the issue.

Unicef reports that air pollution is a contributing factor in almost half of paediatric pneumonia deaths; yet, the region with the greatest rate of paediatric pneumonia cases is South Asia. Officialdom ought to be aware that a generation is passing us by. The days of blaming smog and the cold weather are over. It needs to get started right away by launching extensive vaccination campaigns for kids and seniors, giving away masks, medications, and sanitizers, making sure there is enough food and drinkable water, and promoting ventilation and hygiene in low-income communities. It is also crucial to educate people about the illness and take preventative measures to stop it from spreading in classrooms and among comorbidities. Furthermore, research on the phenomena known as “walking pneumonia” is necessary in order to successfully prevent potentially fatal results by early detection and treatment. Higher figures are not within our means.