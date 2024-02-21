ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed the petition to declare the February 8 elections null and void.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musrat Hilali heard the petition to declare the February 8 general elections null and void.

The petitioner, Shahri Ali Khan, had requested an investigation into election rigging and re-election, but the court rejected the petition due to the non-appearance of the petitioner.

The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the non-appearance of the petitioner.

The court in its order said that the Supreme Court received the email of petitioner Ali Khan and informed about his presence abroad through the email of petitioner, so the state should ensure that the court-martialed person does not use the rank of Brigadier.

It should be noted that earlier at the beginning of the hearing of the case on February 19, the petitioner’s request to declare the elections held on February 8 in the country null and void and re-conduct them was withdrawn.

The Chief Justice had expressed his anger on this and said that he will hear the case in any case, the petitioner should be produced in the court.

Later, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the petition to annul the elections till February 21 and issued a notice to the petitioner, Brigadier Retired Ali Khan, through the Ministry of Defence.