The Supreme Judicial Council has made public the details of five complaints against Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, all five complaints were unanimously dismissed by the council.

The details of all five complaints unanimously dismissed against Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi in the May 14 meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council have been made public.

According to the complaints made public, the first complaint against Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was submitted by Peshawar High Court lawyer Sibghatullah Shah. The complaint was submitted in 2016 against Justice Yahya Afridi as a judge of the Peshawar High Court.

The complaint alleged that Justice Yahya Afridi did not take merit into account in the selection process of additional sessions judges.

The council unanimously dismissed the complaint in its meeting on May 14. The second complaint against Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was filed by Amjad Hussain Durrani, a citizen of Karachi.

The complaint alleged that the complainant’s case was dismissed in the Supreme Court without a hearing, which is misconduct. The complaint stated that the decision was given by Justice Yahya Afridi’s bench on January 12, 2022. The council had also unanimously dismissed the second complaint.

The third complaint against Justice Yahya Afridi was filed by Kamran Khan, a resident of Karachi, in which it was alleged that the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed one of the complainant’s complaints without giving him an opportunity to be heard. The Judicial Council unanimously dismissed the third complaint.

The fourth complaint against Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was filed by Muhammad Masood, a resident of Vehari. The complaint alleged that in March 2023, a decision was given against the law and facts in a civil case, which was misconduct, and Justice Yahya Afridi was part of this bench.

The fifth complaint against Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was filed by Lahore High Court lawyer Amjad Mahmood. In which it was alleged that a lawyer was banned from entering the Supreme Court in December 2024. Banning a lawyer is misconduct.

The council also unanimously dismissed the fifth complaint against the Chief Justice. The three complaints unanimously dismissed against Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi are those registered in the year 2025.

The numbers of these three applications filed in the last year 2025 are 746/25, complaint number 748/2025 and complaint number 750/2025 respectively.

If a complaint is filed against someone in the Judicial Council and the complaint is dismissed, he has been given the right to make his name and the details of the complaint public if he wishes.

Earlier, when the Judicial Council dismissed the complaints against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, his name also became public.