The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is now looking closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire. The main reason for this is the plan of his space company SpaceX, under which the company is being prepared to be presented to the public with a potential market value of about 1750 billion dollars. If this plan is successful, Elon Musk’s total wealth could increase significantly.

According to reports, SpaceX is considering bringing an initial public offering, or IPO, in mid-June 2026. Elon Musk has about 42% of the shares in the company, so if the market value increases, his wealth could create new history. Experts say that if the company’s value really reaches 1750 billion dollars, Musk could become the first person in the world whose wealth exceeds one thousand billion dollars, or one trillion dollars.

Documents related to the IPO state that SpaceX wants to raise capital on a large scale to enable human access to the moon and Mars in the future. According to the company, in view of the potential threats facing humanity on Earth, it is necessary to work quickly on space projects in order to secure the future of humans. The documents even said that access to new worlds is essential to save humanity from a fate like the dinosaurs.

Although the company has not officially released details of the required investment, some reports have claimed that SpaceX wants to raise about $75 billion. SpaceX is currently one of the world’s leading space companies and has become the center of global attention due to major projects such as reusable rockets and the Starlink satellite network.

On the other hand, Tesla has also approved a hefty compensation package for Elon Musk, but for this the company will have to achieve specific financial goals. These include increasing Tesla’s market value from its current level to about $8.5 trillion, which is considered a major challenge.

Experts say that whether Elon Musk becomes a trillionaire through Tesla or SpaceX, both paths pose unique economic and business challenges. However, the world’s eyes are now on SpaceX’s expected IPO and Elon Musk’s next big success.