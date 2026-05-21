A major development has been made in the case after Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal made serious allegations of harassment and cyberbullying. The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated formal legal action on the actress’s request and has summoned MPA Saqib Chadha and his wife Samira Khan.

According to media reports, the NCCIA has directed both the individuals to appear before it on Friday, May 22. Actress Momina Iqbal had alleged in her application that she has been facing online harassment, cyberbullying, mental pressure and death threats from an influential political figure for a long time.

The actress, while issuing a detailed statement on her Instagram story yesterday, said that she had filed complaints regarding the matter with the NCCIA, FIA and Punjab Police several times, however, due to alleged political influence, appropriate action could not be taken. According to her, instead of providing justice, she was discouraged while

Momina Iqbal, in her post, had demanded that the relevant authorities conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the matter and provide immediate protection to her family. The actress had also tagged high-ranking officials, important government offices, news channels and various media platforms in her post.

The actress said that she hopes that action will be taken according to the law against those who misuse their powers or obstruct justice. After her post came to light, the matter was also discussed on social media and several users tagged political figures and related institutions and demanded immediate action.

After Momina Iqbal’s allegations and the NCCI’s action, now all eyes are on the future developments to see in which direction the investigation progresses and what more facts come to light in this matter.