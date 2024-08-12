The Supreme Court annulled the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding the recounting of votes in 3 constituencies of the National Assembly and reinstated the decision of the Election Commission.The Supreme Court gave the decision by a majority of two to one, Justice Aqeel Abbasi disagreed with the decision.The court annulled the decision of the Lahore High Court and declared the three PML-N candidates successful.It should be noted that Muslim League-N’s Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Azhar Qayyum Nehra and Zulfikar Ahmed approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the Lahore High Court.Objections were raised in NA 154 Lodhran, NA 81 Gujranwala and NA 79 Gujranwala.The Election Commission had accepted the appeals of the PML-N candidates, the Election Commission had also issued the notification of the success of the three PML-N candidates.